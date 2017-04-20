Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Out of the Office / Valley County officials travel to Denver for America’s Best Communities competition

Valley County officials travel to Denver for America’s Best Communities competition

By: IBR Staff April 20, 2017 0

Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank, West Central Mountains Economic Development Council Executive Director Andrew Mentzer, and WCMED spokeswoman Sherry Maupin traveled to Denver to find out if Valley County won a million in the America's Best Communities competition. Country music star Vince Gill (right) announced the winners. Photo courtesy of Andrew Mentzer.

(l-r) Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank, West Central Mountains Economic Development Council Executive Director Andrew Mentzer, and WCMED spokeswoman Sherry Maupin traveled to Denver to find out if Valley County won a million in the America’s Best Communities competition. Country music star Vince Gill (right) announced the winners. Photo courtesy of Andrew Mentzer.

Valley County officials traveled to Denver to find out if Valley County had won $1 million in the America’s Best Communities competition. It didn’t, but the officials said they’ll use the momentum generated by the competition to establish a community foundation and to meet goals for recreation and the economy.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo