Valley County officials travel to Denver for America’s Best Communities competition
By: IBR Staff
April 20, 2017
Idaho Business Review
(l-r) Valley County Commissioner Gordon Cruickshank, West Central Mountains Economic Development Council Executive Director Andrew Mentzer, and WCMED spokeswoman Sherry Maupin traveled to Denver to find out if Valley County won a million in the America’s Best Communities competition. Country music star Vince Gill (right) announced the winners. Photo courtesy of Andrew Mentzer.
Valley County officials traveled to Denver to find out if Valley County had won $1 million in the America’s Best Communities competition. It didn’t, but the officials said they’ll use the momentum generated by the competition to establish a community foundation and to meet goals for recreation and the economy.