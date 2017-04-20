Will Hoenik, Clayton Gefr join College of Idaho

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff April 20, 2017 0

Will Hoenike and Clayton Gefre have joined the College of Idaho, Hoenike as website strategist and Gefre as communications specialist.

Hoenike previously worked in marketing and advancemtn for the College of Western Idaho, as director of media and community relations at Idaho Sports Properties, and as a reporter/anchor at KIVI-TV. He is a graduate of the Edward R. Murrow College of Communication at Washington State University.

Gefre previously worked as a staff writer for the Herald Journal in Logan, Utah. He graduated from C of I with a bachelor’s degree in creative writing.

