40 under 40 – and quite ‘accomplished’

Hundreds of Idaho go-getters were nominated for Idaho Business Review‘s Accomplished Under 40 awards program, and more than 100 people applied for one of this year’s 40 spots.

The task of selecting the top 40 went to 11 review committees. The review committees were formed from past honorees, and each committee included at least three and up to four members.

Each applicant was rated from 1-5 in four categories: leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals. The judges, who were encouraged to use decimal points to discourage ties, doled out 18 perfect scores, but in some cases those were nullified as the numbers were added and averaged. The highest cumulative score was 19.3333. A score of 17.25 was the cutoff – no one in the top 40 scored lower.

“The candidates were all really well qualified and had amazing stories,” said Danae Klimes, vice president at Zions Bank in Twin Falls and a 2016 AU40 honoree.

Raina Delema, assistant vice president and branch manager II at the Sandpoint Branch of Washington Trust Bank, commented on the uniqueness of the presentations. “This year, there were several nominees that showed their personality in their applications,” she said. “It felt like I was having a conversation with them rather than poring through paperwork – which made the process really fun.” Delema hails from the AU40 class of 2015.

Mike Tankersly, another 2016 AU40 honoree and president of Signs 2 U, called the experience “very rewarding,” and “inspiring.” The pool of applicants was diverse, well represented and “most importantly, well accomplished in our community,” he said, adding, “I know the chosen few are the best in the class this year.”

Celebrate with this year’s honorees at a reception and awards event on June 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden. Tickets are available for purchase on our website: https://www.regonline.com/2017AU40. View more photos from last year’s awards event: https://idahobusinessreview.smugmug.com/2016-Accomplished-Under-40/i-5CQ4hv6

Idaho Business Review’s 2017 Accomplished Under 40 Hazen Armstrong, senior tax associate, Severn Winkle LLP, Boise Martin Bilbao, partner, Bilbao & Co. LLC, Boise Matt Bauscher, founding partner, real estate professional, Bauscher Real Estate of Amherst Madison Legacy, Boise Michael Blauer, administrator, St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, Mountain Home Matthew Bradshaw, associate attorney, business owner, CEO, Holland & Hart LLP, Quality Weed Control LLC, ClearVenture Consulting LLC, White Pine Games LLC, Meridian Maureen Ryan Braley, director of admissions, Idaho State Bar, Boise Jack Carpenter, chief financial officer, Department of Environmental Quality – State of Idaho, Meridian Josh Cleghorn, president, co-founder, Kryptek Outdoor Group, Eagle Kimberley Cloud, manager, underwriter, United Heritage, Meridian Emily Fascilla, philanthropy specialist, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise Kristina Fugate, deputy attorney general, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Boise Travis M. Gerhard, president & CEO, tmg financial group, Boise Matt Guho, president, Mark Guho Construction Company, Boise Paul R. Hales, president, CEO, general agent, Mass Mutual Idaho, Meridian Alicia Hoobing, vice president, program management, Cradlepoint, Boise Scott Hopkins, project manager, architect, CSHQA, Boise Will Hughes, co-founder and associate dean of The College of Innovation + Design, founding faculty member and associate professor of the Micron School of Materials Science & Engineering, head of the Vertically Integrated Projects Program, Boise State University, Boise Kenton Lee, founder, Because International (The Shoe That Grows), Nampa Caitlin Lister, Senate Minority Chief of Staff, Idaho State Senate, Meridian Clay Long, assistant director, Nampa School District, Nampa Kelci Lynn Lucier, communications manager, Strategies 360, Boise Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor, Boise State University, Boise Matthew M. McDaniel, co-administrator (superintendent designee), activities director, Title IX officer, teacher, Victory Charter School, Nampa Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, chief operating officer, Idaho Department of Commerce, Boise Marisa Nelson, membership & communications director, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise Matt Pipkin, founder CEO, Speak Your Silence, Boise Lynn Pope, telephony service owner, group lead, Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls Samuel Pullen, system medical director for Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise Andrew Randall, franchise owner, Dutch Bros Coffee of Canyon County, Nampa Sarah M. Reed, attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP, Boise Ericka Rupp, program manager, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Boise Joshua Schlaich, public relations, digital strategy manager, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Boise Sophie Sestero, senior account executive, Fahlgren Mortine, Boise Bradley Smith, project manager, Babcock Design Group, Boise Whitney Caprice Sokol, founder, Sproutfit/ senior marketing manager, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise Kelli Soll, director & founder, Global Service Partnerships, Boise Meghan Swan, director of marketing, fruit, vegetables & avocado, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise Misty Swanson, deputy director, Idaho School Boards Association, Boise Bob Van Allen, CEO, designated broker, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, Meridian Reid Wiggins, vice president/relationship manager, Washington Federal, Boise