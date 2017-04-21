Quantcast
40 under 40 – and quite ‘accomplished’

By: Jeanne Huff April 21, 2017 1 Comment

The 2017 AU40 awards event was held at the Western Aircraft hangar in Boise. The event followed a vintage aviation theme, food trucks and a projection of the movie South Pacific. Photo by Pete Grady.

Hundreds of Idaho go-getters were nominated for Idaho Business Review‘s Accomplished Under 40 awards program, and more than 100 people applied for one of this year’s 40 spots.

The task of selecting the top 40 went to 11 review committees. The review committees were formed from past honorees, and each committee included at least three and up to four members.

Each applicant was rated from 1-5 in four categories: leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals. The judges, who were encouraged to use decimal points to discourage ties, doled out 18 perfect scores, but in some cases those were nullified as the numbers were added and averaged. The highest cumulative score was 19.3333. A score of 17.25 was the cutoff – no one in the top 40 scored lower.

2016 AU40 honoree Mandi Herbert of Wright Brothers, The Building Company is pictured here at last year's awards event with her parents. She was also part of the 2017 selection committee.

“The candidates were all really well qualified and had amazing stories,” said Danae Klimes, vice president at Zions Bank in Twin Falls and a 2016 AU40 honoree.

Raina Delema, assistant vice president and branch manager II at the Sandpoint Branch of Washington Trust Bank, commented on the uniqueness of the presentations. “This year, there were several nominees that showed their personality in their applications,” she said. “It felt like I was having a conversation with them rather than poring through paperwork – which made the process really fun.” Delema hails from the AU40 class of 2015.

Mike Tankersly, another 2016 AU40 honoree and president of Signs 2 U, called the experience “very rewarding,” and “inspiring.” The pool of applicants was diverse, well represented and “most importantly, well accomplished in our community,” he said, adding, “I know the chosen few are the best in the class this year.”

Celebrate with this year’s honorees at a reception and awards event on June 15 from 5:30 to 9 p.m. at Outlaw Field at Idaho Botanical Garden. Tickets are available for purchase on our website:  https://www.regonline.com/2017AU40.

View more photos from last year’s awards event: https://idahobusinessreview.smugmug.com/2016-Accomplished-Under-40/i-5CQ4hv6

Idaho Business Review’s 2017 Accomplished Under 40

Hazen Armstrong, senior tax associate, Severn Winkle LLP, Boise

Martin Bilbao, partner, Bilbao & Co. LLC, Boise

Matt Bauscher, founding partner, real estate professional, Bauscher Real Estate of Amherst Madison Legacy, Boise

Michael Blauer, administrator, St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, Mountain Home

Matthew Bradshaw, owner, partner, ClearVenture Legal PLLC; consultant, owner, ClearVenture Consulting LLC; CEO, co-owner, Quality Weed Control LLC; general counsel, Skah Ventures LLC; general counsel, co-owner, White Pine Games LLC; Meridian

Maureen Ryan Braley, director of admissions, Idaho State Bar, Boise

Jack Carpenter, chief financial officer, Department of Environmental Quality – State of Idaho, Meridian

Josh Cleghorn, president, co-founder, Kryptek Outdoor Group, Eagle

Kimberley Cloud, manager, underwriter, United Heritage, Meridian

Emily Fascilla, philanthropy specialist, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise

Kristina Fugate, deputy attorney general, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Boise

Travis M. Gerhard, president & CEO, tmg financial group, Boise

Matt Guho, president, Mark Guho Construction Company, Boise

Paul R. Hales, president, CEO, general agent, Mass Mutual Idaho, Meridian

Alicia Hoobing, vice president, program management, Cradlepoint, Boise

Scott Hopkins, project manager, architect, CSHQA, Boise

Will Hughes, co-founder and associate dean of The College of Innovation + Design, founding faculty member and associate professor of the Micron School of Materials Science & Engineering, head of the Vertically Integrated Projects Program, Boise State University, Boise

Kenton Lee, founder, Because International (The Shoe That Grows), Nampa

Caitlin Lister, Senate Minority Chief of Staff, Idaho State Senate, Meridian

Clay Long, assistant director, Nampa School District, Nampa

Kelci Lynn Lucier, communications manager, Strategies 360, Boise

Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor, Boise State University, Boise

Matthew M. McDaniel, co-administrator (superintendent designee), activities director, Title IX officer, teacher, Victory Charter School, Nampa

Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, chief operating officer, Idaho Department of Commerce, Boise

Marisa Nelson, membership & communications director, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise

Matt Pipkin, founder CEO, Speak Your Silence, Boise

Lynn Pope, telephony service owner, group lead, Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls

Samuel Pullen, system medical director for Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise

Andrew Randall, franchise owner, Dutch Bros Coffee of Canyon County, Nampa

Sarah M. Reed, attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP, Boise

Ericka Rupp, program manager, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Boise

Joshua Schlaich, public relations, digital strategy manager, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Boise

Sophie Sestero, senior account executive, Fahlgren Mortine, Boise

Bradley Smith, project manager, Babcock Design Group, Boise

Whitney Caprice Sokol, founder, Sproutfit/ senior marketing manager, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise

Kelli Soll, director & founder, Global Service Partnerships, Boise

Meghan Swan, director of marketing, fruit, vegetables & avocado, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise

Misty Swanson, deputy director, Idaho School Boards Association, Boise

Bob Van Allen, CEO, designated broker, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, Meridian

Reid Wiggins, vice president/relationship manager, Washington Federal, Boise

  1. Denny Davis
    April 26, 2017 at 3:38 pm

    Boise (27), Meridian (6), Nampa (4), Eagle (1), Mountain Home (1), Idaho Falls (1). Really, you need to expand your horizon outside the Treasure Valley.

