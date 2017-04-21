40 under 40 – and quite ‘accomplished’

Hundreds of Idaho go-getters were nominated for Idaho Business Review‘s Accomplished Under 40 awards program, and more than 100 people applied for one of this year’s 40 spots.
The task of selecting the top 40 went to 11 review committees. The review committees were formed from past honorees, and each committee included at least three and up to four members.
Each applicant was rated from 1-5 in four categories: leadership, professional accomplishments, community support and vision/meeting goals. The judges, who were encouraged to use decimal points to discourage ties, doled out 18 perfect scores, but in some cases those were nullified as the numbers were added and averaged. The highest cumulative score was 19.3333. A score of 17.25 was the cutoff – no one in the top 40 scored lower.
“The candidates were all really well qualified and had amazing stories,” said Danae Klimes, vice president at Zions Bank in Twin Falls and a 2016 AU40 honoree.
Raina Delema, assistant vice president and branch manager II at the Sandpoint Branch of Washington Trust Bank, commented on the uniqueness of the presentations. “This year, there were several nominees that showed their personality in their applications,” she said. “It felt like I was having a conversation with them rather than poring through paperwork – which made the process really fun.” Delema hails from the AU40 class of 2015.
Mike Tankersly, another 2016 AU40 honoree and president of Signs 2 U, called the experience “very rewarding,” and “inspiring.” The pool of applicants was diverse, well represented and “most importantly, well accomplished in our community,” he said, adding, “I know the chosen few are the best in the class this year.”
Idaho Business Review’s 2017 Accomplished Under 40
Hazen Armstrong, senior tax associate, Severn Winkle LLP, Boise
Martin Bilbao, partner, Bilbao & Co. LLC, Boise
Matt Bauscher, founding partner, real estate professional, Bauscher Real Estate of Amherst Madison Legacy, Boise
Michael Blauer, administrator, St. Luke’s Elmore Medical Center, Mountain Home
Matthew Bradshaw, owner, partner, ClearVenture Legal PLLC; consultant, owner, ClearVenture Consulting LLC; CEO, co-owner, Quality Weed Control LLC; general counsel, Skah Ventures LLC; general counsel, co-owner, White Pine Games LLC; Meridian
Maureen Ryan Braley, director of admissions, Idaho State Bar, Boise
Jack Carpenter, chief financial officer, Department of Environmental Quality – State of Idaho, Meridian
Josh Cleghorn, president, co-founder, Kryptek Outdoor Group, Eagle
Kimberley Cloud, manager, underwriter, United Heritage, Meridian
Emily Fascilla, philanthropy specialist, Women’s and Children’s Alliance, Boise
Kristina Fugate, deputy attorney general, Idaho Attorney General’s Office, Boise
Travis M. Gerhard, president & CEO, tmg financial group, Boise
Matt Guho, president, Mark Guho Construction Company, Boise
Paul R. Hales, president, CEO, general agent, Mass Mutual Idaho, Meridian
Alicia Hoobing, vice president, program management, Cradlepoint, Boise
Scott Hopkins, project manager, architect, CSHQA, Boise
Will Hughes, co-founder and associate dean of The College of Innovation + Design, founding faculty member and associate professor of the Micron School of Materials Science & Engineering, head of the Vertically Integrated Projects Program, Boise State University, Boise
Kenton Lee, founder, Because International (The Shoe That Grows), Nampa
Caitlin Lister, Senate Minority Chief of Staff, Idaho State Senate, Meridian
Clay Long, assistant director, Nampa School District, Nampa
Kelci Lynn Lucier, communications manager, Strategies 360, Boise
Garrett A. McBrayer, assistant professor, Boise State University, Boise
Matthew M. McDaniel, co-administrator (superintendent designee), activities director, Title IX officer, teacher, Victory Charter School, Nampa
Bobbi-Jo Meuleman, chief operating officer, Idaho Department of Commerce, Boise
Marisa Nelson, membership & communications director, Hillcrest Country Club, Boise
Matt Pipkin, founder CEO, Speak Your Silence, Boise
Lynn Pope, telephony service owner, group lead, Battelle Energy Alliance at Idaho National Laboratory, Idaho Falls
Samuel Pullen, system medical director for Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Health, St. Luke’s Health System, Boise
Andrew Randall, franchise owner, Dutch Bros Coffee of Canyon County, Nampa
Sarah M. Reed, attorney, Hawley Troxell Ennis & Hawley LLP, Boise
Ericka Rupp, program manager, Idaho Department of Health and Welfare, Boise
Joshua Schlaich, public relations, digital strategy manager, Saint Alphonsus Health System, Boise
Sophie Sestero, senior account executive, Fahlgren Mortine, Boise
Bradley Smith, project manager, Babcock Design Group, Boise
Whitney Caprice Sokol, founder, Sproutfit/ senior marketing manager, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise
Kelli Soll, director & founder, Global Service Partnerships, Boise
Meghan Swan, director of marketing, fruit, vegetables & avocado, J.R. Simplot Co., Boise
Misty Swanson, deputy director, Idaho School Boards Association, Boise
Bob Van Allen, CEO, designated broker, Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group, Meridian
Reid Wiggins, vice president/relationship manager, Washington Federal, Boise
Boise (27), Meridian (6), Nampa (4), Eagle (1), Mountain Home (1), Idaho Falls (1). Really, you need to expand your horizon outside the Treasure Valley.