Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Boise State University will break ground May 2 on the fine arts building along Capitol Boulevard. The five-story, 97,222-square-foot structure will serve as the new, consolidated home for an art department that is now scattered among seven buildings on campus, said Tony Roark, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Boise State has been planning a ...