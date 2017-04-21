Quantcast
By: Teya Vitu April 21, 2017 0

Boise State University will break ground May 2 on the fine arts building along Capitol Boulevard. The five-story, 97,222-square-foot structure will serve as the new, consolidated home for an art department that is now scattered among seven buildings on campus, said Tony Roark, dean of the College of Arts and Sciences. Boise State has been planning a ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

