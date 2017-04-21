Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Warm Springs Avenue reopens

Warm Springs Avenue reopens

By: Teya Vitu April 21, 2017 1 Comment

Warm Springs Avenue reopened to through traffic April 21 after a three-month closure that send drivers onto Parkcenter Boulevard.

Warm Springs was closed Jan. 10 for three-quarters of a mile between Starcrest Drive and East Parsnip Peak Drive after several boulders fell on the road.

Ada County Highway District crews have completed a $25,000 project to remove fallen rocks and teetering boulders. The work also involved reinstalling concrete guardrails along the slope, according to an ACHD release.

“We didn’t want to reopen the road until we were out of the freeze-thaw cycle,” said John Kirk, ACHD’s deputy director of engineering. “We believe the mesa will remain stable enough to allow regular traffic to resume.”

Warm Springs was also closed for two weeks in January 2015 when a 50-ton boulder fell onto the road. The ACHD Commission in coming weeks will consider longer-term solutions for the eroding slope on Warm Springs.

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

One comment

  1. Matthew
    April 21, 2017 at 5:25 pm

    It’s still closed. 5:15pm.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo