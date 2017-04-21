Warm Springs Avenue reopens

Warm Springs Avenue reopened to through traffic April 21 after a three-month closure that send drivers onto Parkcenter Boulevard.

Warm Springs was closed Jan. 10 for three-quarters of a mile between Starcrest Drive and East Parsnip Peak Drive after several boulders fell on the road.

Ada County Highway District crews have completed a $25,000 project to remove fallen rocks and teetering boulders. The work also involved reinstalling concrete guardrails along the slope, according to an ACHD release.

“We didn’t want to reopen the road until we were out of the freeze-thaw cycle,” said John Kirk, ACHD’s deputy director of engineering. “We believe the mesa will remain stable enough to allow regular traffic to resume.”

Warm Springs was also closed for two weeks in January 2015 when a 50-ton boulder fell onto the road. The ACHD Commission in coming weeks will consider longer-term solutions for the eroding slope on Warm Springs.