Auric Solar moves Boise office to Meridian

The Utah solar company Auric Solar has opened an office in Meridian and is planning to increase its Idaho staff by 12 in 2017.

Auric Solar was founded in South Jordan, Utah in 2010 as an installer of solar panels for residential and commercial properties. Auric expanded to Idaho in 2014 when it placed three employees in Boise focused on residential installations, said Leigh Gibson, spokeswoman for Auric Solar.

Since then, the Idaho office has grown to 39 employees, leading Auric to move to Meridian April 14 in search of more space. It now leases 14,000 square feet of office space in Meridian — 10 times the size of its previous Treasure Valley office.

“The Idaho solar market is exploding,” Jess Phillips, CEO of Auric Solar, said in a statement.

The company reported that it sold more megawatts of energy in the first quarter of 2017 than it did in all of 2016. Because of that growth in the Idaho solar market, Auric Solar is adding commercial installation to its services in Idaho, Gibson said.

“The company has always done commercial operations in Utah, but it will now add commercial in Idaho,” Gibson said. “They have done all sorts of different installations. The biggest commercial project they have done is adding solar panels to Rio Tinto Stadium (Major League Soccer) in Sandy, Utah, but they have also done smaller projects like auto body shops and medical centers.”

Auric is planning to hire about 10 electricians, energy consultants and sales staff in Idaho, Gibson said.

Why is solar energy catching on? Boise State University Prof. John Gardner, director of the CAES Energy Efficiency Research Institute, said he has noticed more people looking into solar-powered systems. “The costs are getting down and it’s getting within the realm where lots of people are starting to consider it — particularly if they want to do something personally to make a statement,” he said. “Kind of like buying a Prius.” Along with lower costs, Gardner said the possibility of better battery capacity eventually negating the need for solar systems to be connected to power grids could be a driving motivator. “Something I am noticing is the development of the battery market is holding out promise for people not needing the grid at all,” Gardner said. “It could be similar to cell phones. Twenty years ago the notion that there would be a whole generation without landlines seemed absurd. There is the possibility of a similar revolution for solar systems.”