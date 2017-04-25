Mike Withers appointed executive vice president of eastern retail operations for Albertsons

Mike Withers, president of the Albertsons Companies Jewel-Osco division, has been appointed executive vice president, retail operations for Albertsons Companies.

Withers will lead the company’s East Region operations from Boise, while EVP of Retail Operations Susan Morris will lead the West Region. Jim Perkins, EVP, Retail Operations Special Projects, is focused on targeted initiatives to accelerate growth. All three executives will continue to report to Wayne Denningham, President and COO.

Withers began his career with Albertsons in 1976 in Boise as a courtesy clerk and worked his way up until he was running his own store. He served as district manager in Washington and Florida and was eventually promoted to Big Sky division president with responsibilities for store operations in Montana and North Dakota, a role he also held in both the Florida and Portland divisions. Since 2006, Withers has served as vice president of marketing and merchandising for the Florida and Southern divisions, and president of the Southern and Jewel-Osco divisions.