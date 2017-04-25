Amy K. Dockter named as officer at CSHQA

Amy K. Dockter, PE has been elected corporate treasurer of the Boise design firm CSHQA.

Dockter, who has been with the firm since 1993, is both the first engineer and the first woman to become an officer in the 128-year history of the firm. Dockter manages CSHQA’s engineering department and has been a member of the firm’s board of directors since 2010.

Amy is licensed in electrical engineering in 34 states including Idaho, plus Alberta and British Columbia, Canada. She received a BS in electrical engineering from Montana State University in 1991 and is a longtime promoter of energy efficient design.