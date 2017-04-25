Quantcast
I-15 in Idaho is set for its first big makeover (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 25, 2017 0

Get used to one lane in each direction on stretches of Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho until 2021. Idaho Transportation Department on April 16 started the first of nine freeway resurfacing and bridge improvement projects this year to replace pavement on 53 miles of I-15. The department will also rehabilitate four pairs of 40-year-old bridges in ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

