Get used to one lane in each direction on stretches of Interstate 15 in eastern Idaho until 2021. Idaho Transportation Department on April 16 started the first of nine freeway resurfacing and bridge improvement projects this year to replace pavement on 53 miles of I-15. The department will also rehabilitate four pairs of 40-year-old bridges in ...