Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Josh Przybos promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

Josh Przybos promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

By: IBR Staff April 25, 2017 0

josh-przybosJosh Przybos has been promoted to real estate loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Caldwell branch.

In his new role, Przybos will examine, evaluate, and recommend approval of customer applications for residential real estate loans.  He will also be responsible for generating mortgage loans and follow through from application to closing.

Przybos joined IIB in August 2011 as a personal banking representative and subsequently entered the officer trainee program in June 2016.  Przybos graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science from the College of Idaho.  He has served as an ambassador of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo