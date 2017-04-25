Josh Przybos promoted at Idaho Independent Bank

Josh Przybos has been promoted to real estate loan officer at Idaho Independent Bank’s Caldwell branch.

In his new role, Przybos will examine, evaluate, and recommend approval of customer applications for residential real estate loans. He will also be responsible for generating mortgage loans and follow through from application to closing.

Przybos joined IIB in August 2011 as a personal banking representative and subsequently entered the officer trainee program in June 2016. Przybos graduated with a bachelor’s degree in science from the College of Idaho. He has served as an ambassador of the Caldwell Chamber of Commerce.