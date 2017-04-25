St. Luke’s names director of medical, surgical and telemetry units at Nampa hospital

Kayla Ingram will serve as director of the Medical Surgical and Telemetry units for the St. Luke’s hospital under construction in Nampa.

Ingram will hire and supervise the teams, and serve on the Nampa leadership team. She previously was director of the medical/surgical unit at St. Luke’s Meridian. In her five years at St. Luke’s, Ingram also served as a clinical supervisor of the St. Luke’s Meridian medical/surgical unit, stroke program coordinator for the orthopedics-neurosurgery service line in the Treasure Valley, and a clinical nurse leader/unit based educator.

Previously, Ingram was a surgical acute staff/charge nurse at Scripps Memorial Hospital in Encinitas, Calif., a nurse extern in a progressive care unit at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland, Wash., and a nursing technician at the Tri-Cities Digestive Health Center in Richland.

Ingram earned a bachelor’s degree in nursing at Washington State University.