Carmen Weber earns SITES professional credential from GBCI

Landscape Designer Carmen Weber of Stack Rock Group : Landscape Architecture is among the first in the nation to earn the SITES Professional (SITES AP) credential through Green Business Certification Inc. (GBCI), and the first in Idaho to attain certification. SITES APs posses the knowledge and skills necessary to support the SITES certification process, elevating the value of landscapes in the built environment.

The Sustainable SITES Initiative (SITES) offers a systematic, comprehensive rating system designed to define sustainable land development and management. The rating system is used by landscape architects, designers, engineers, architects, developers, and policymakers. It can be applied to development projects located on land with or without buildings such as national parks, corporate campuses, streetscapes and homes.