Idaho First Bank names Cari Maupin to commercial relationship assistant

Cari Maupin has joined Idaho First Bank as a commercial relationship assistant. She assists relationship managers and area market leaders in all aspects of the loan documentation process as well as assisting clients with loan-related questions.

Most recently, Maupin served as senior loan assistant at the Eagle branch of D. L. Evans Bank. Prior to that, she was the manager of loan operations at Idaho Banking Company.

Idaho First Bank is a state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 with headquarters in McCall.