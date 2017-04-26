Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Idaho First Bank names Cari Maupin to commercial relationship assistant

Idaho First Bank names Cari Maupin to commercial relationship assistant

By: IBR Staff April 26, 2017 0

cari-maupinCari Maupin has joined Idaho First Bank as a commercial relationship assistant. She assists relationship managers and area market leaders in all aspects of the loan documentation process as well as assisting clients with loan-related questions.

Most recently, Maupin served as senior loan assistant at the Eagle branch of D. L. Evans Bank. Prior to that, she was the manager of loan operations at Idaho Banking Company.

Idaho First Bank is a state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 with headquarters in McCall.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo