Idaho State University professor accepted into Atomic Photographers Guild

Terry Ownby, Idaho State University associate professor of photo media, was recently accepted into the Atomic Photographers Guild (APG), an international collective of more than 30 artists dedicated to making visible all facets of the nuclear age.

The APG documents the history, impact and legacy of the atomic age including nuclear weapons mass production, atomic testing and proliferation, nuclear power, reactor accidents, radioactive waste containment, irradiated landscapes and radiation affected populations.

Ownby was in the Air Force and spent time at the Malmstrom Air Force Base in Great Falls, Mont., as a young man. A budding photographer, he always took pictures, including atomic remnants of the Cold War.

Ownby’s photo series “Atomic Remnants” is also featured on the APG website. The series of photos shows the atomic era past and present.