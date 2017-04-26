Michael McNeight is newest industrial specialist at Colliers International Idaho

Michael McNeight has joined Colliers International Idaho as an industrial specialist, selling and leasing industrial properties.

Prior to joining Colliers International in Boise, McNeight was the owner/operator of Frontier Tavern for three years in Ellensburg, Wash., where he managed a team of 15 employees and handled all aspects of the business while increasing sales by 53 percent. He has completed his 90-hour course work at Idaho Real Estate School and passed all Idaho state exams.

McNeight is involved in Boise Young Professionals, Boise State University Club Baseball and the Owyhee Motorcycle club.