Rob Wills is director of outpatient pharmacy for St. Luke’s Treasure Valley

Rob Wills, Pharm D, BCPS, has accepted the position of director of outpatient pharmacy for St. Luke’s Treasure Valley retail pharmacy service line, effective March 20.

Wills has been with St. Luke’s for more than nine years serving as a pharmacy practice resident, staff pharmacist and director of clinical pharmacy. His extensive work with the Treasure Valley Pharmacy and Therapeutics Committee, pharmacy practice residency program and advancement of clinical pharmacy services will provide a great foundation for continued advancement of St. Luke’s ambulatory care pharmacy services.

Wills serves on the executive board for the Idaho Society of Health System Pharmacists. He completed his undergraduate studies at University of Colorado and received his Doctor of Pharmacy from University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill.