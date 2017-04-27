Boise’s Hyatt Place announces May 24 opening

The 150-room Hyatt Place under construction at 11th and Bannock streets is expected to open May 24, the hotel operator said.

Four new downtown Boise hotels have been in development since 2015. The 112-room Inn at 500 Capitol opened in January, the 10-story Residence Inn by Marriott is projecting a July or August opening, and a Hilton Garden is in the earliest stages of construction at Front and 11th streets.

At the Hyatt Place, rooms are being outfitted and the registration desk is being installed. Construction work should be complete by May 11 as Hyatt trainers arrive that day, said Graydon Pearson, president of In-Group Hospitality, which will operate the hotel.

“We have almost 2,000 room nights on the books for groups in the first six months,” Pearson said on April 19. “We’ve booked five groups for June. We’ve got a group of 100 for five nights and 75 people for three nights.”

The Hyatt Place has four meeting rooms with a combined 2,800 square feet, he said.

PEG Development of Provo, Utah, jointly developed the Hyatt Place with Rafanelli & Nahas, the Boise-based real estate development firm that also owns the Boise Plaza (former Boise Cascade) building across the street from the hotel. Both companies will own the hotel.

BWA Architects of Holladay, Utah, was the architect. Steed Construction of Eagle was the general contractor.