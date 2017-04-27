Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Lewiston's high school replacement project, on hold after two bond failures, is now on track for a 2018 construction start. The new 204,000-square-foot Lewiston High School building is targeted to open in the 2020 school year after the passage of a $59.8 million bond measure in March. The new high school will allow the district to shift ...