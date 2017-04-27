Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Construction / Lewiston on course to replace its 90-year-old high school (access required)

Lewiston on course to replace its 90-year-old high school (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 27, 2017 1 Comment

Lewiston's high school replacement project, on hold after two bond failures, is now on track for a 2018 construction start. The new 204,000-square-foot Lewiston High School building is targeted to open in the 2020 school year after the passage of a $59.8 million bond measure in March. The new high school will allow the district to shift ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo