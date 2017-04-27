Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



If you’re looking for an apartment in Twin Falls, good luck. There aren't many vacancies and few new developments are being built. But that may be changing. “The vacancy rate for multifamily housing is extremely low,” said Josh Palmer, public information officer for the city, in an email message. “We have heard there are locations with ...