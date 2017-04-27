Luci McDonald receives Joyce Stein award from WCA

The Women’s and Children’s Alliance has presented Luci McDonald with the 2017 Joyce Stein Award for her efforts to make a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women in the Treasure Valley.

McDonald has been active in the Treasure Valley for more than 30 years in leadership and in the trenches. Her work has included contributions of time, talent and treasure. While she has been able to contribute monetarily to many organizations, she has also volunteered her time focusing on those who need a helping hand or who have come across a rough patch in their life. She believes in providing tools to encourage individuals to build a sustainable life for themselves as well as their families.

The Joyce Stein Memorial Award is given in memory of Boisean Joyce Ann Stein, a long-time supporter of the WCA (YWCA). Each year a Treasure Valley resident who has made a positive impact on the growth and advancement of women is honored.