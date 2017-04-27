Micron Technology hires SanDisk co-founder to lead company

Micron Technology says it has hired the co-founder of SanDisk to be the company’s new chief executive officer and president.

The Boise memory chip maker in a statement April 28 said Sanjay Mehrotra will also be a member of the board of directors when he starts on May 8.

Mehrotra led SanDisk as a startup in 1988 until it was acquired by Western Digital in 2016.

At Micron he replaces Mark Durcan, who worked for the company for 32 years and announced his intentions to retire in February. Durcan will stay on as an adviser until August.

Durcan previously retired from Micron but came back as president and CEO in 2012 after former CEO and board chairman Steve Appleton was killed in an experimental aircraft crash in Boise.