University of Idaho hires assistant vice provost for strategic enrollment management

The University of Idaho has appointed Bobbi J. Gerry to the position of assistant vice provost for strategic enrollment management, effective May 8.

Gerry has 20 years of leadership experience. She is the executive director of the International University Transfer Program through Navitas at the University of New Hampshire. She has an MBA in organizational leadership from Franklin Pierce University in New Hampshire.

The assistant vice provost of SEM replaces what was formerly the director of admissions. In the role, Gerry will oversee admissions/recruitment, campus visits, new student orientation, Distance and Extended Education, dual-credit, and Idaho’s independent study programs.