Bi-Mart plans third Idaho store for Kuna

Eugene, Ore.,-based membership department store chain Bi-Mart awaits city approvals to build its third Idaho store in Kuna.

Bi-Mart did not return calls to the Idaho Business Review.

Bi-Mart has 76 stores clustered in the Willamette Valley with stores in smaller cities across eastern Oregon and eastern Washington. It has Idaho stores in Weiser, which opened in 2006, and Emmett, which opened in 2009. Two other Bi-Marts are in Ontario and Clarkston.

The 32,000-square-foot Kuna store would be built behind Ridley’s Family Market on Deer Flat Road, said Troy Behunin, senior planner at the city of Kuna.

“They would like to be open for the holidays,” said Behunin.

The Kuna store would be the easternmost location for Bi-Mart, though the chain once briefly had a Montana store in Havre.

Bi-Mart lists its departments as auto care, clothing and footwear; electronics; office and school; food and beverage; hardware; health care; home furnishings; housewares; personal care; pet supplies; sporting goods and toys.