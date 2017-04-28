Delta Dental of Idaho adds three board members

Annette Herman, John Eck, MD, and Jack Lincks, DDS have joined the board of Delta Dental of Idaho.

Herman has more than 25 years of experience in the healthcare sector, ranging from patient care as a respiratory therapist to executive leadership for both hospitals and insurance companies. Most notably, she served as president and CEO of United Healthcare in Salt Lake City. She lives in Utah and serves as managing director of the Thomas Arts advertising agency, leading the company’s healthcare book of business.

Eck has been practicing family medicine in the Treasure Valley since 1992. He’s in private practice at the Center for Lifetime Health in Boise. He also serves on the boards for the St. Luke’s Children’s Hospital and the Bishop Kelly Foundation.

Lincks is a Boise periodontist. He served 21 years in the Dental Corps of the United States Air Force. He is an Instructor of Periodontics at CSI for the Dental Hygiene Program and a Clinical Professor for ISU Dental Residency in Meridian. He is also the past chairman of the Idaho Oral Health Alliance.

Boise dentists Steve Bruce, DMD and Terry Brady, DDS and Lewiston businessman and attorney Bill McCann Jr. have retired from the board.