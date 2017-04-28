Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



Chubbuck-based Idaho Central Credit Union intends to open its first Kuna branch in mid-July in front of Ridley’s Family Market at the Merrell Towne Center shopping center. Kuna is the largest Treasure Valley city without an ICCU. ICCU has owned property at the Meridian and Deer Flat roads intersection since 2007. “We decided now is the right time ...