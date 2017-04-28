Quantcast
Idaho Central Credit Union will open a Kuna branch (access required)

By: Teya Vitu April 28, 2017 0

Chubbuck-based Idaho Central Credit Union intends to open its first Kuna branch in mid-July in front of Ridley’s Family Market at the Merrell Towne Center shopping center. Kuna is the largest Treasure Valley city without an ICCU. ICCU has owned property at the Meridian and Deer Flat roads intersection since 2007. “We decided now is the right time ...

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

