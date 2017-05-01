Boise River floating season is in question

It’s not yet known whether there will be any inner tubes or rafts at all this summer on the Boise River downtown.

Typically, Ada County starts renting out watercraft at Barber Park by about June 22, and Idaho River Sports normally sees 100 to 150 rentals a day for the Boise River by the end of April.

This year, the Boise River is very high after unusual snowmelt, flowing at more than 8,000, even 9,000, cubic feet per second. Ideal river flow for Ada County Parks and Waterways is 750 to 1,500 cubic feet per second, said its director, Scott Koberg.

“We have to lose 7,500 cubic feet before we could open,” Koberg said. “You have to imagine, they don’t just shut it off. I don’t know how long it will take to stair-step the river down to a reasonable level. Then you have to see what’s left.”

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t know how long it will take either to reduce the river from flood stage to recreational use, said Gina Baltrusch, a Corps spokeswoman in Walla Walla, Wash.

Shoreline erosion and debris in the river is the other wild card in determining the reopening the river for recreation.

“Once (the water flows) come down, there will have to be a lot of repairs,” Baltrusch said.

The latest date that Ada County started boat rentals was July 15 in 2011. The county boat rentals end Labor Day.

Idaho River Sports rents boats year-round with its Boise River clients continuing through October. Boat rentals drastically slow through winter, but start up again by March, co-owner Jo Cassin said.

“From what (water managers) are telling me, we don’t even know if it’s going to be open in July,” Cassin said. “This year, it sounds like it’s going to be the end of July or not. I think it’s going to be kind of a late, late season. It’s going to be a short season.”

Idaho River Sports caters to Boise River floaters and users of Boise Whitewater Park, which is not operating now because of river flows.

“The flood level will continue well into June, depending on weather conditions,” Baltrusch said. “It’s all dependent on the actual inflows that occur (into the three dams above Boise).”

The Corps has calculated 1.8 million acre feet of water remains in the snowpack that feeds the Boise River. The three dams had 292,000 acre feet of capacity remaining on April 25. Total capacity of all three dams is 950,000 acre feet, Baltrusch said.