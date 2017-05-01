Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



There is a lot of speculation about how the Trump era will impact the construction industry – from the border wall, to pipeline projects, to fast-track future projects, to a focus on infrastructure needs, to proposed tax and regulatory changes. Is your business positioned to take advantages of these possible changes? In particular, do you ...