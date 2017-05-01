Cammi Shipley promoted at Idaho First Bank in New Meadows

Cammi Shipley has been promoted to customer relationship manager III at Idaho First Bank in New Meadows. In her new role, Shipley is responsible for leading the newly opened branch and providing all retail and small business banking services.

Shipley has been a retail banking professional for more than 14 years. Most recently, she served as a CRM II for more than six years with Idaho First Bank’s McCall branch and an additional eight years as a banker for US Bank.

Idaho First Bank is a full service state-chartered community bank established in October 2005 with bank headquarters and a branch in McCall.