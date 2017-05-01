Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / People / Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds four realtors

Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds four realtors

By: IBR Staff May 1, 2017 0

Donna Berg

Donna Berg

Morgan Mechling

Morgan Mechling

Donna Berg and Morgan Mechling have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s downtown Boise office. Melissa Upton has joined Coldwell Banker’s Meridian office and Jeff Daugherty its Nampa office.

Berg has eight years of experience in the real estate industry and specializes in residential resale and new construction.

Mechling’s focus is on residential resale and first-time home buyers.

Upton will work in residential resale and relocation.

Jeff Daugherty

Jeff Daugherty

Daugherty’s  previous experience includes home remodeling, property management and marketing. He will focus on residential properties.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo