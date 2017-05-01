Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group adds four realtors

Donna Berg and Morgan Mechling have joined Coldwell Banker Tomlinson Group’s downtown Boise office. Melissa Upton has joined Coldwell Banker’s Meridian office and Jeff Daugherty its Nampa office.

Berg has eight years of experience in the real estate industry and specializes in residential resale and new construction.

Mechling’s focus is on residential resale and first-time home buyers.

Upton will work in residential resale and relocation.

Daugherty’s previous experience includes home remodeling, property management and marketing. He will focus on residential properties.