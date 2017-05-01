Quantcast
Director of ISU dietetics program receives outstanding educator award

By: IBR Staff May 1, 2017 0

laura-mcknight-picLaura McKnight, director of Idaho State University’s dietetics program, has been selected as the 2017 Outstanding Dietetic Educator for a Didactic Program in Dietetics in her region. One of McKnight’s former students and now fellow faculty member, Char Byington, nominated her for the award, which goes to faculty and preceptors in dietetics education programs accredited by the Accreditation Council for Education in Nutrition and Dietetics.

McKnight has been a registered dietitian since 1987 after earning her degree from Idaho State University and completing a dietetic internship at the VA Medical Center in Salt Lake City. She began teaching at ISU in 1994, earned her master of public health in 1999 and became the director of dietetic programs in 2008.

 

