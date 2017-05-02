Adrian Washington joins The Murray Group

Adrian Washington has been hired by The Murray Group, formerly Helbling Benefits Consulting, as the head of underwriting and actuarial services. He will be working out of the company’s corporate office in Coeur d’ Alene and will analyze risk in insurance proposals, calculate premiums and forecast future claims based on actuarial and statistical information.

Washington has more than 15 years of experience in underwriting. Most recently, he underwrote for large national carriers, such as Aetna and Cigna Group, where he performed rate and benefit analysis and forecasting of employer groups ranging from 100 to 5,000 employees. He is a graduate of the University of Notre Dame.

The Murray Group is a full-service health and welfare firm, providing benefits consulting to private and public employers in the Northwest, with a focus on Idaho.