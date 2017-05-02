BoDo has attracted prospective buyers

Downtown Boise’s BoDo commercial complex generated more than five potential buyers as the call for offers period ended April 28.

Colliers International in early March listed the three-structure, 118,977-square-foot complex for $30 million.

“More than 100 parties downloaded information,” said Clay Anderson, who handles investment brokerage services at Colliers. “There was a lot of good interest.”

Anderson wouldn’t say exactly how many parties submitted offers to buy BoDo other than “more than five.”

Colliers this week was evaluating the offers. Anderson said Colliers could have a better idea in the week of May 8 of who the ultimate buyer may be.

BoDo was a $65 million downtown redevelopment of former Union Pacific Railroad yards envisioned by Arlington, Va., developer Mark Rivers. He built BoDo in 2004 and 2005 and sold it in 2007 to BoDo TIC LLC, the current seller.

Colliers is a BoDo tenant as are P.F. Chang’s, Caffe D’Arte, Ann Taylor Loft, Office Depot and Edwards Cinemas. BoDo opened in fall 2005.