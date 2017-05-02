Ebenezer Makinde joins Zions Bank at Eighth & Main

Ebenezer Makinde has joined Zions Bank as a treasury relationship manager. In this role, Makinde will provide cash flow management solutions to business clients in Boise, Meridian and Nampa. He is based at the bank’s Idaho headquarters at Eighth & Main in downtown Boise.

Prior to joining Zions Bank, Makinde was a relationship manager for Clearwater Analytics. His background also includes research and business development positions. He earned a master’s degree in business administration and a bachelor’s degree in communication from Boise State University. He volunteers with the American Red Cross of Idaho and Kids Alive International.