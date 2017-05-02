Groundbreaking for Boise State University fine arts building

Quantcast
By: IBR Staff May 2, 2017 0

Donors, university officials, and others were on hand May 2 at a groundbreaking for the new Boise State University fine arts building along Capitol Boulevard in Boise. Photo by Wendy Blickenstaff.

Donors, Boise State University officials, and members of the State Board of Education attended a groundbreaking May 2 for the university’s fine arts building along Capitol Boulevard.

The five-story, 97,222-square-foot structure will serve as the new, consolidated home for an art department that is now scattered among seven buildings on campus. The building will replace a surface parking lot between the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts and the Micron Business & Economics Building. ESI Construction of Meridian is the general contractor for the structure, which is expected to be complete in 2019. It was designed by LCA Architects of Boise.

 

