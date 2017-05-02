Groundbreaking for Boise State University fine arts building

Donors, Boise State University officials, and members of the State Board of Education attended a groundbreaking May 2 for the university’s fine arts building along Capitol Boulevard.

The five-story, 97,222-square-foot structure will serve as the new, consolidated home for an art department that is now scattered among seven buildings on campus. The building will replace a surface parking lot between the Morrison Center for the Performing Arts and the Micron Business & Economics Building. ESI Construction of Meridian is the general contractor for the structure, which is expected to be complete in 2019. It was designed by LCA Architects of Boise.