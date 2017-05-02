Jerry McMurtry named UI College of Graduate Studies dean

Jerry McMurtry has been named the next dean of the College of Graduate Studies at the University of Idaho, effective April 23. He has served as interim dean since November 2015.

McMurtry has a bachelor’s degree in business administration. He earned his master’s and doctoral degrees at Colorado State University. He spent two years at MSU-Bozeman as a research and evaluation education specialist. He joined the UI faculty in 1995 as an associate professor in the College of Education. In 2004, McMurtry was selected as associate dean in the College of Education and served in that position until 2009, when he was appointed interim dean. In 2010, McMurtry moved to the College of Graduate studies as associate dean.

McMurtry has been responsible for bringing more than $3 million to UI through service and competitive research projects. He is the Idaho lead on a multi-institutional National Science Foundation project focused on creating opportunities for Native American and Alaska Native students who are seeking STEM graduate degrees.