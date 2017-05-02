Quantcast
Marina Mendoza and Morgan Browning join Eide Bailly

May 2, 2017

Marina Mendoza

Morgan Browning

Marina Mendoza and Morgan Browning have joined the Boise office of regional CPA and business advisory firm of Eide Bailly LLP.

Mendoza is a recent graduate of Boise State University where she earned a bachelors degree in accountancy with a music minor in voice. In her home town of Nyssa, Ore., Mendoza volunteers as a youth treasurer as well as a youth choir director. She is working toward her CPA license, and joins Eide Bailly as a tax associate.

Browning joins Eide Bailly as an audit manager and specializes in working with government audits. He earned a bachelor’s degree in business administration  from the University of New Mexico, Albuquerque. Browning holds the CPA designation and is a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Association of Government Accountants.

