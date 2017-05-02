Quantcast
Washington Trust Bank staff enroll in Spanish class

Washington Trust Bank staff enroll in Spanish class (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 2, 2017 0

An employee’s experience with Spanish lessons through a Boise language school has caught the eye of Washington Trust Bank, which is now encouraging more workers to enroll. Alex Westfall, vice president at Washington Trust’s downtown Boise branch, enrolled in Spanish lessons through CR Languages in Boise for personal reasons. But after going to the manager of his branch, ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

