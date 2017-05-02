Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



An employee’s experience with Spanish lessons through a Boise language school has caught the eye of Washington Trust Bank, which is now encouraging more workers to enroll. Alex Westfall, vice president at Washington Trust’s downtown Boise branch, enrolled in Spanish lessons through CR Languages in Boise for personal reasons. But after going to the manager of his branch, ...