Doug Wale joins Premier Technology, Inc.

Doug Wale has been selected as the new commercial nuclear business unit manager at Premier Technology, Inc. in Blackfoot. He fills a role vacated by Guy Girard, who is Premier’s new COO.

Wale has more than 25 years of nuclear industry experience including nuclear plant operations and lifecycle management with the US Navy, Department of Energy and commercial nuclear sectors as well as engineering and execution of complex Naval Nuclear reactor plant refuelings. He has direct experience in nuclear operations and maintenance, project management, construction management, quality assurance, engineering and deactivation/demolition.

Wale has managed nuclear programs with annual budgets of over $150 million. He holds a BS from Excelsior College and is a certified project manager and member of the American Nuclear Society.