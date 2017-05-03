Five Ada County Paramedics employees to receive awards

Five Ada County Paramedics employees will receive the American Red Cross’ Hometown Hero Award in a ceremony at the Riverside Hotel on May 16.

Annelise Lane, Casey Lane, Peder Ahearn, Cody Porter and Emily Shaw are all members of the Ada County Paramedics Tactical Medical (Tac Med) Team who responded to a November 2016 Boise police officer shooting. They will be honored at the awards luncheon with the “Medical Hero” award for their lifesaving care of two officers, including Corporal Kevin Holtry, who were wounded while searching for a dangerous subject. Shaw, an administrative assistant with Ada County Paramedics, will receive the “Everyday Citizen Hero” award for donating her kidney to a man she’d only met one time.

In the “Medical Hero Award” nomination letter received by The American Red Cross, the nominator wrote, The TacMed Team rarely receives accolades for their work although they routinely train for and opt into circumstances that potentially put their lives on the line.”

Shaw donated her kidney to her friend’s father.

Shaw said everyone has something inside to share.

“Sometimes that is love, sometimes kindness, sometimes it is a tangible gift… for me, being an Everyday Hero is synonymous with being a member of the human race. No act of kindness or compassion is greater than any other act, but I am thankful that through my choice, I am able to bring attention to just how many people in the country are waiting for an organ to be donated, so they can pay it forward too.”