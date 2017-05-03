Otter: No federal relief for 5 Idaho counties

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter said May 3 that the federal government had once again rejected his request for disaster aid for five counties in Idaho, denying millions of dollars to help pay for the harshest damage of this year’s severe winter floods and storms.

A letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dated May 2 said that the agency stands by their original decision that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary based on a review of the state’s capabilities.

Otter expressed frustration with the agency’s decision, but said that he is exploring every option to help Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties recover from the winter destruction.

Last month, Otter signed a disaster declaration for 11 other counties in southern Idaho.