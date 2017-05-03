Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Otter: No federal relief for 5 Idaho counties

Otter: No federal relief for 5 Idaho counties

By: IBR Staff May 3, 2017 0

Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter said May 3 that the federal government had once again rejected his request for disaster aid for five counties in Idaho, denying millions of dollars to help pay for the harshest damage of this year’s severe winter floods and storms.

A letter from the Federal Emergency Management Agency dated May 2 said that the agency stands by their original decision that supplemental federal assistance is not necessary based on a review of the state’s capabilities.

Otter expressed frustration with the agency’s decision, but said that he is exploring every option to help Ada, Canyon, Custer, Payette and Washington counties recover from the winter destruction.

Last month, Otter signed a disaster declaration for 11 other counties in southern Idaho.

About IBR Staff

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo