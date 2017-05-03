Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / IBR Headlines / Valley County gets no bidders for 20 lots at Tamarack Resort (access required)

Valley County gets no bidders for 20 lots at Tamarack Resort (access required)

By: Teya Vitu May 3, 2017 0

For the second time in three months, nobody bid on 20 undeveloped Tamarack Resort lots at the latest tax deed auction for land that carries millions of dollars in debt. Valley County’s tax deed auction May 1 attracted several prospective bidders but none placed a bid, said Valley County Chief Deputy Clerk Rhonda Komula. The county saw ...

Tagged with:

About Teya Vitu

Teya Vitu is an Idaho Business Review reporter, covering commercial real estate, construction, transportation and whatever else may intrigue him in the moment. Join me on Twitter at @IBR_TeyaVitu.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo