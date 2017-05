Dan Faricy has been selected as Trailhead Boise’s new executive director.

Formerly the CEO of Wirestone in Boise, Faricy has held leadership positions at various Boise tech companies and nonprofit organizations. He also led regional marketing efforts at Hewlett Packard and recently has been Trailhead’s entrepreneur-in-residence, mentoring startups and delivering educational programs.

Faricy will assume the ED role in May, replacing Trailhead’s founding Executive Director Raino Zoller.