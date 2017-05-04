Idaho Dairy Council dietitians assume IAND leadership roles

Idaho Dairy Council vice president of health and wellness Crystal Wilson, RDN, LD, has transitioned from president-elect of the Idaho Academy of Nutrition and Dietetics (IAND) board of directors to president. She will begin the second year of her three-year term as president-elect, president and past-president June 1.

Wilson oversees nutrition and education programming at the Idaho Dairy Council. A licensed dietitian, registered dietitian nutritionist, and certified health coach, Wilson has worked in the field of child nutrition for nearly two decades. She earned a master’s degree in adult education and an Ed.S. in adult and organizational learning and leadership and maintains her occupational specialist teaching certificate.

Chelsea Schoenfelder, RDN, LD is joining her on the IAND board and will serve a two-year term as secretary. Schoenfelder is a health and wellness manager at the Idaho Dairy Council and earned a master’s degree in public health. She oversees curriculum and materials provided to health and school professionals, coordinates health and wellness content, enhances partner programs, and promotes the nutritional benefits of dairy foods.

The Idaho Dairy Council is a nonprofit organization supported by United Dairymen of Idaho.