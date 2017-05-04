ISU’s Martin Baker again receives Gold Collegiate Advertising Award

Idaho State University videographer Martin Baker was honored with Gold and Silver Awards from the Collegiate Advertising Awards for ISU promotional videos he produced in 2016.

His Gold Award was for the video “United in Support” in the Special Video Production Single category, for schools with 10,000-20,000 students.

“’United in Support’ was a video that was meant to be a reaffirmation that ISU as a community is united in support of all peoples from different walks of life,” Baker said.

The Silver Award was for his 2016 “Commencement Series” in Special Video Production Series category. In this video Baker interviewed several graduates and asked them to reflect on their time at ISU and what they look forward to in their futures.

In 2013, Baker also won a Collegiate Advertising Gold Award for his Mascot Entrance video that featured ISU’s Benny the Bengal battling mascots from other schools.

The playlist for Baker’s graduation series can be found online at www.youtube.com/playlist?list= PLQRIBQKgkc60gMPtSPgIVbFhIFygW 21ht.

The abbreviated link for Baker’s United in Support video is https://youtu.be/6-ocygoTa1c.