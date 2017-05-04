My Place starts building second Idaho hotel in Twin Falls

The five-year-old My Place extended stay hotel chain is looking at opening its second Idaho hotel in Twin Falls in August.
The first My Place in Idaho opened April 10 in Meridian.
Aberdeen, S.D.-based My Place was launched in 2012 with the Meridian hotel its 32nd property to open in 16 states, said Terry Kline, executive vice president of franchise development.
Kline predicts Idaho Falls will get the third My Place, with others under consideration for Rexburg, Pocatello and Coeur d’Alene. The franchise holder in Meridian also has the rights for downtown and eastern Boise, Kline said.
Construction on the 64-room My Place started in mid-February across from St. Luke’s Magic Valley Regional Medical Center.
“I’d like to open Aug. 15 because of the eclipse,” said My Place franchisee Spencer Scott, referring to the Aug. 21 total eclipse of the sun that will cross the United States, including Idaho. Hotel rooms along the path of the eclipse are already selling out. “Today there really isn’t anything that offers extended stay (in Twin Falls) and there’s nothing next to the hospital.”
MPI Investment Group, of which Smith is principal, will own the My Place in Twin Falls. All My Place hotels are franchise-owned.
Richard Design Group in Salt Lake City is the architect of all the My Place hotels. Allied Construction of Cheyenne, Wyo., is the general contractor for Twin Falls.
My Place hotels strive for “mid-scale quality at economy pricing,” Kline said.
