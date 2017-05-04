Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Survey: Younger buyers seek townhouses as starter homes (access required)

Survey: Younger buyers seek townhouses as starter homes (access required)

By: BridgeTower Media Newswires May 4, 2017 0

Ranch-style homes, large backyards and updated kitchens top shoppers' wish lists this spring, according to Realtor.com's home buyer survey. More than half of home seekers are looking for a three-bedroom home, while 75 percent of shoppers are considering a two-bathroom home. The survey, based on March data from shoppers on the site, provides insight into home ...

About BridgeTower Media Newswires

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo