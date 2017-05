Bryan Ricker has joined Zions Bank as a community development manager. Ricker will work with federal, state, county and local governments, as well as active duty military, guard, reserve and veteran communities in Idaho.

Prior to joining Zions Bank, Ricker served as the regional director for U.S. Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho, for more than eight years. He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from Boise State University.