Login Email Address: Password: Already a paid subscriber but not registered for online access yet? For instructions on how to get premium web access, click here. Forgot your password?

Share this: Email

Print

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google



There is a growing divergence between the public's idea of how the economy is doing, and what the numbers say, according to a report by Zions Bank. Robert Spendlove, economic and public policy officer at Zions Bank, said soft economic indicators such as consumer confidence reports and growth in the stock market have been soaring since November. ...