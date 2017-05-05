Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Business News / Economist: Perception on the economy is diverging from the economic data (access required)

Economist: Perception on the economy is diverging from the economic data (access required)

By: Benton Alexander Smith May 5, 2017 0

There is a growing divergence between the public's idea of how the economy is doing, and what the numbers say, according to a report by Zions Bank. Robert Spendlove, economic and public policy officer at Zions Bank, said soft economic indicators such as consumer confidence reports and growth in the stock market have been soaring since November. ...

About Benton Alexander Smith

Benton Alexander Smith is a reporter for the Idaho Business Review, covering the Idaho Legislature, new business, technology and financial services.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2017 Idaho Business Review | 855 W. Broad Street, Suite 103, Boise, ID 83702 | Phone: (208) 336-3768 Fax: (208) 336-5534 bridge tower media logo